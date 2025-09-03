LG Commission gets one-month extension

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Local Government (LG) Commission of Inquiry has received a one-month extension, according to a recent legal notice published in the Gazette.

The LG Commission was established to investigate the financial and administrative conduct of local government councils, examining activities from May 2018 to January 2023.

The commission’s initial mandate ended on 31st August, 2025.

The extension means the commission can continue its work for another month.

The highly anticipated continuation of Mayor Bensouda’s testimony, originally set for yesterday, was rescheduled to allow the gazetting of the Legal Notice Number 17 of 2025, issued by President Adama Barrow, formally extending the commission’s duration. According to the notice obtained by The Standard, the extension takes effect from 1st to 30th September 2025.