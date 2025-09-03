Gambian Momodou Bobb in court charged with killing wife in Scotland

- Advertisement -

News outlets in Scotland have reported that Momodou Bobb appeared in court yesterday accused of murdering a Gambian woman in the Scottish capital Edinburgh.

The 55-year-old man is said to be the husband of the murdered woman Ndata Bobb, 43.

Police were called to reports of a disturbance at a property at the city’s Restalrig Avenue at around 1am on August 28 and Ndata was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment, where she died a short time later.

Momodou appeared in the dock at the capital’s sheriff court on Monday where he faced a single allegation of murder.

He made no plea during the private petition hearing and he was remanded in custody.

The case was committed for further examination and Mr Bobb is due to appear back at court within eight days.

Tributes have been paid to Ndata after the tragedy.

One person said: “May your beautiful soul rest in peace Ndata. This is very very sad.”

Another added: “She was a wonderful beautiful woman. I am still in great shock. She will be truly missed.”