Sierra Leonean convicted for attempting to obtain Gambian passport

By Amadou Jadama

The Banjul Magistrates’ Court presided over by Principal Magistrate Muhammed Krubally sentenced Kaddyjatou Barry, a Sierra Leonean, to a fine of D2,000 in default to serve one year in prison after being found guilty on a single charge of attempting to obtain the Gambian p assport.

When the charge was read to her yesterday, she pleaded guilty, and the court asked the prosecutor to give details.

Inspector Ousainou Touray explained: “On 8th July, 2025 the accused went to the biometric processing centre together with a Gambian birth certificate, Gambian national identity card and a passport form to acquire Gambian passport.

The interview panel asked her to produce a supporting document from one of her parents. The accused said she has no parent in The Gambia. Suspicious, the panel members referred her to the immigration intelligence office for further screening. She was asked her status and confessed she was a Sierra Leonean and wanted to travel.”

Inspector Touray said Kaddyjatou then produced a copy of her Sierra Leonean passport on her mobile phone. She was then cautioned and charged.

Prosecution tendered the passport form, purported Gambian birth certificate, ID card and a photo of her Serra Leonean passport as exhibits without objection from the accused person.

In handing down judgement, Magistrate Krubally stated: “The accused voluntarily and judicially confessed to the charge preferred against her. Her voluntary judicial confession in open court inclines the court to enter judgement in favour of the prosecution… It is clear that the accused did not challenge any of these facts, claims and allegations and thus they are established. therefore I find the accused guilty as charged.”

In her plea of mitigation, Kaddyjatou begged the court: “I have been in The Gambia for 12 years and gave birth to all my kids in here. I have my business here and I employ Gambians. I am a cateress. I plead to the court to temper justice with mercy “.

In sentencing, Magistrate Krubally said Kaddyjatou did not waste the time of the court and had no criminal record or conviction. “I wholeheartedly considered her mitigations which I consider as touching. Therefore, I will not impose a custodial sentence on her; only a fine,” he stated.