AKI victims families chairman denies claims of gov’t compensation offer

By Arret Jatta

In a surprising turn of events, Ebrima Sanyang, the chairperson of the families of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) victims, has refuted claims by Justice Minister Dawda Jallow, regarding an offer made to the victims.

During a press conference on Friday, Minister Jallow stated that government had extended an offer to the AKI victims, which they subsequently rejected in favour of pursuing legal action. Chairman Sanyang denied this.

“I saw on the newspaper that Minister Dawda Jallow said they made offers to the AKI victims but they rejected it. I want to clarify that I am not aware of any offer that was made to AKI victims. I want the minister to tell the public where, when and how that offer was made. Perhaps he should provide minutes of any meeting where such an offer was made. As far as I am concerned, we did not have a meeting on it, talk less of making an offer to us,” Sanyang stated in an interview with The Standard yesterday.

He continued: “All I can say is that we have had a meeting with a government taskforce and the National Assembly Select Committee where we spoke our mind and they too came up with recommendations. We also heard about a police report even though we never spoke to the police.”

Sanyang said they met the minister when the taskforce report was released and they held a press conference. “We met with him to discuss how they intend to sue the Indian pharmaceutical company that made the drugs, but there was no discussion that involved them making an offer to us,” he said.

Adding another layer of complexity to the situation, Sanyang mentioned a court appearance where the presiding judge, Justice Jaiteh, suggested an out-of-court settlement. “Justice Jaiteh told us to settle the matter out of court but government did not reach out to us for a settlement,” he claimed.

Sanyang expressed his gratitude for the public’s unwavering support, emphasising the broader significance of the case. “We want to thank the general public for their support to make sure AKI victims get the justice they deserve because this concerns every Gambian,” he concluded.