Gambia Autism Society Alliance launched to promote unity, advocacy

By Fatou Gassama

The Gambia Autism Society Alliance was recently launched at the Youth Parliament, bringing together five dedicated organisations under the theme “Unity for Autism Advocacy in The Gambia.”

The event was presided over by Fatou Gassama Jarra, founder of the Autism Society, who emphasised the importance of unity in advocating for autism support in the country.

Jarra noted that autism is not a new issue, but the stigma attached to it has been a major problem for families.

She highlighted that their mission is to provide support services to families and children with autism.

“We have a centre in Brufut where people can report early signs and symptoms of autism.”

Rod Hawos, Chairman of the Autism Society Gambia, explained that the alliance was formed to amplify the voices of autistic individuals and their families. He stated that autism is often misunderstood as a mental illness, when in fact it is a condition that affects brain development.

The Ministry of Health’s representative, Jerreh Camara, emphasised that the ministry views autism as a condition that may limit social interaction and communication abilities, rather than an illness. He assured that the ministry is willing to work with partners to support autistic individuals and their families.

Other speakers, includes Algasim Bah, Pa Omar Sawaneh, and representatives from partner organisations. They shared their experiences and commitment to promoting autism advocacy and support in The Gambia.

The event concluded with the signing of a joint statement outlining the alliance’s goals to amplify voices, share resources, enhance services, and influence policy to ensure inclusivity and respect for all.

The Gambia Autism Society Alliance aims to strengthen autism advocacy and support inclusion across the country. Its launch is expected to mark a significant step towards promoting unity and understanding for autistic individuals and their families.