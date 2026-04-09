MOYS HOLDS RETREAT TO RECALIBRATE YOUTH AND SPORTS AGENDA

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Press release

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, with support from ActionAid International The Gambia yesterday commenced a crucial four-day First Quarter Performance Review Retreat in Kanilai, West Coast Region.

The retreat brought together Ministry officials, staff from the Departments of Youth and Sports, and satellite institutions at a time when expectations from young people across the country continue to rise.

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The gathering goes beyond routine discussions. It is a moment for reflection, honest assessment, and renewed commitment to delivering meaningful results for Gambian youth.

In his opening remarks, Minister Bakary Y Badjie acknowledged the progress registered in the first quarter, while noting that much more remains to be done. He highlighted the continued deployment of graduates under the National Youth Service Scheme (NYSS), helping young people gain practical experience and improve their employment prospects. He also pointed to expanded opportunities in skills training, entrepreneurship, and livelihoods through programmes such as the Youth Empowerment Project (YEP).

On the sports front, the minister noted sustained national engagement through initiatives like the Ramadan Peace Football Tournament, which not only entertained communities but also promoted unity and peace building.

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The ministry said efforts to improve infrastructure are also underway, with discussions and initial steps targeting the rehabilitation of key facilities, including community football fields and the Independence Stadium.

However, the minister did not shy away from the challenge citing delays in implementation, funding constraints, and weak coordination among institutions continue to slow progress. He said youth unemployment remains a pressing issue, while gaps in sports infrastructure and investment limit the sector’s full potential.

“This retreat is a turning point,” he emphasised, calling for a shift from routine activities to results-driven service delivery.

Permanent Secretary Bulli Dibba echoed the call for stronger accountability, stressing that performance will now be judged based on measurable and verifiable results rather than intentions. He further urged all departments and institutions to work as one unified system aligned with national priorities.

Governor Ousman Bojang of the West Coast Region highlighted his region’s large youth population, describing it as both an opportunity and a responsibility. He emphasised the need for increased investment in young people and improved sports infrastructure to nurture talent and support organised competition.

Also present was a representative of the Alkalo of Kanilai, Mr. Samba Jammeh, who welcomed officials to the community.

As deliberations continue in Kanilai, expectations are high that the second quarter of 2026 will reflect greater discipline, improved coordination, and stronger delivery of programmes that directly impact the lives of young people.