Gov’t says Niani alkalo’s stamp taken away to protect integrity of voter registration 

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By Tabora Bojang

The government has confirmed that the governor of Central River Region Ousman Bah has taken away the official stamp of Alkalo Alhaji Baboucarr Nyang of Nyangen in the Niani District because the stamp “may have been used in a manner inconsistent with its intended purpose”.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information said the stamp was confiscated to “protect the integrity” of the ongoing voter registration exercise.

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The ministry said following reports that the stamp was being used for unintended purposes, the governor convened a meeting with the alkalo and the district headchief during which the alkalo allegedly confirmed that he had entrusted the village stamp to his son. It adds: “Given the need to maintain public confidence and strict administrative neutrality during the registration period, the stamp has been temporarily withdrawn and placed under secure custody.”

According to the government, the district chief and village elders are now consulting on appointing an “appropriate and impartial custodian”.

CRR Governor Ousman Bah also explained his side of the story during an interview with Hilltop radio yesterday afternoon: “The alkalo entrusted the stamp to his son [Mbye Nyang] whom I received information was an executive member of a political party. I don’t care what political party he belongs to but you cannot be a member of a political party and also have the stamp of the village. If the alkalo is incompetent to run the affairs of the village, let him resign. You cannot have the stamp and entrust it to somebody who is going round and politicking everyday.”

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The governor became furious when asked about the legal basis of his decision to withdraw the stamp. “You are not an investigator, you are not a lawyer. You are not in a court of law. I want you to know that all the chiefs and alkalolu in the region are under my administration and so I want to ensure free and fair administration,” he said.

Omar Mbye, Nyangen Village Development Committee member told The Standard the VDC and villagers disapproved of the withdrawal of the stamp and are calling on the governor to immediately return it to Alkalo Nyang. According to him, Nyang was summoned to the governor’s office in Janjangbureh where he was asked to surrender the village stamp in the presence of the district chief Pierre Bah who he said alleged at the meeting that the alkalo’s son was an executive member of UMC.

He said the alkalo unsuccessfully tried to convince the chief and the governor that his villagers had no problems with the stamp being entrusted to his son since he has a farm in Janjangbureh where he spends most of his days.

“We are very displeased with this conduct. The alkalo should not have gone there with the stamp. He should have told them to come for it. They would have seen what the villagers would have done,” Mbye said.

Meanwhile, the UMC in a statement issued by its spokesperson Kemo Bojang condemned the stamp withdrawal as a desperate attempt by a “fading administration to undermine the integrity” of the voter registration process. “President Barrow and the NPP must recognise that Gambians are ready for change, and the push against a third term is a clear mandate from the voters. The governor and the chief must remember they serve the public, not a political party. They should immediately desist from actions that will permanently taint their legacies as public servants,” he warned.