Mpox discovered in Gambia, MoH activates response

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Officials announced on Tuesday that one case of Mpox, a viral skin disease, has been discovered in The Gambia,

The case was identified through routine surveillance on July 18 and is currently stabled and receiving medical care, a Ministry of Health (MOH) statement said:

“This isolated case, though singular, officially constitutes an outbreak under international health protocols, especially as The Gambia had no circulating Mpox cases prior to this detection. In response, the Ministry has swiftly launched containment measures including contact tracing, active case search, and intensified community engagement efforts,” the statement said.

According to the MoH, a sequencing process is underway to determine the virus subtype and there is no immediate cause for alarm as national response systems are activated and functional.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, is a viral disease that spreads through close contact with an infected person, including skin-to-skin contact, bodily fluids, respiratory secretions, and contaminated surfaces. Symptoms include fever, headaches, swollen lymph nodes, and rashes that typically appear on the face, hands, feet, and genital areas.

The health ministry urged anyone showing symptoms or who suspects exposure to immediately report to the nearest health centre and self-isolate to prevent further transmission. The public is also encouraged to notify health workers about suspected community cases and to follow all medical advice.