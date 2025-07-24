Education minister adds voice to fight against car drifting

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Following a recent car drifting incident that led to serious injuries to a Grade 6 student at Abuko Lower Basic School, the Minister of Basic and Secondary Education Dr Habibatou Drammeh, has added her voice to the fight against the menace.

Speaking after visiting the victim Abdou Rahman in hospital, the minister lamented the increasing rise of car drifting in the country and called for measures to address it.

“The Gambia has taken note of this serious accident and will allow the police to complete its investigation. We assure the public that the ministry will work with the school and community”, she said.

The minister expressed profound sadness about the Abuko incident and shared her concern with the parents of the victim. She also called for greater parental control to discourage and prevent children from engaging in dangerous and reckless behaviours.

“I am sure the boys engaged in this car drifting have fathers and mothers, So we ask everyone to be vigilant,” the minister said.