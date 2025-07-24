NRP bureau chief supports increment of election nomination fees

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Amid widespread criticism of the NPP- dominated National Assembly decision to increase the cost of deposits for candidates in all elections, Dam Touray, the administrative secretary of the National Reconciliation Party NRP, has expressed support for the move, arguing that seeking for public office should not be not be a child’s play, or a joke.

In a press statement shared with The Standard yesterday, Mr Touray said whoever is seeking public office must be a serious person and not one looking for drama, entertainment or cheap popularity.

“Therefore stringent rules and serious commitment is required to prevent jokers and opportunists from turning elections into a circus,” he explained.

However, Mr Touray recommended a slight variation noting that independent candidates should pay higher deposits than party candidates, because the latter face bigger expenditures given their commitments and engagements.