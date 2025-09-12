Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

The Battle of Hunain

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) continued mentioning details regarding the Battle of Hunain.

The Importance of Hearkening the Call of the Leader

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) has mentioned the details of the Muslim army dispersing upon the sudden attack of the enemy archers, in his commentary under the following verse of the Holy Qur’an: ‘Treat not the calling of the Messenger among you like the calling of one of you to another. Allah does know those of you who steal away covertly. So let those who go against His command beware lest a trial afflict them or a grievous punishment overtake them.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 24:64)

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra), who explained under this verse the importance of a call made by the Imam, saying that it is different from the call of any ordinary person. Rather, whenever one hears the call of a prophet of God, one must immediately hearken, as this is the secret to success. In fact, even if one is offering prayers and hears the call of a prophet of God, they should break their prayer and hearken to the call. This obedience is a sign of faith. Hence, God says that if a prophet calls unto you, then do not consider it to be the calling of any ordinary person. For example, during the Battle of Hunain, when the new Muslims from Makkah fled the battlefield and only 12 Muslims remained around the Holy Prophet(sa), the Holy Prophet(sa) intended to proceed forward regardless. The Holy Prophet(sa) looked to Hazrat Abbas(ra) and, on account of his loud voice, he instructed him to call out to the Muslims who had fled, informing them that the Messenger of Allah (sa) was calling them back. Upon hearing this announcement, the same Muslims who were fleeing turned around and started running towards the Holy Prophet(sa). In a short while, the army of 10,000 reassembled around the Holy Prophet(sa) and what seemed like imminent defeat turned into glorious victory.

His Holiness(aba) said that according to a narration by Hazrat Ibn Mas’ud(ra), among the companions who remained steadfast beside the Holy Prophet(sa) were about 80 Muslims from the Muhajirin (migrants from Makkah to Madinah) and the Ansar (natives of Madinah). The Holy Prophet(sa) was riding his mule and did not take a single step backwards. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked to be given a handful of dirt and hurled it in the direction of the enemy, causing their face and eyes to become covered in dirt. Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) instructed the Muhajirin and Ansar to take up their swords and march forward, causing the enemy to turn and flee.

His Holiness(aba) said that in another narration, as the Holy Prophet(sa) proceeded forward with almost one hundred Muslims who remained with him, the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed, upon which the Angel Gabriel(as) came to him and taught him the same words that were taught to Moses(as) at the time of the splitting of the sea.

Contributions of Prominent Female Companions During the Battle

His Holiness(aba) said that the female Muslims also remained steadfast, including Umm Sulaim(ra), Umm Ammarah(ra), Naseebah bint Ka’b(ra), Umm Harith(ra), and Umm Salit bint Ubaid(ra), who were present on the battlefield. The Holy Prophet(sa) saw Hazrat Umm Sulaim bint Milhan(ra), who was alongside her husband on the battlefield, and she was also expecting. She had a dagger with her, and the Holy Prophet(sa) asked her why she had the dagger. She replied that if any of the enemy were to come near her, she would tear their stomach. The Holy Prophet(sa) smiled upon hearing this. When Umm Sulaim(ra) saw the Muslims fleeing the battlefield, she was extremely pained and said to the Holy Prophet(sa) that those who fled should be given capital punishment. However, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that God is sufficient in combating the enemy.

His Holiness(aba) said that another female Muslim was Hazrat Umm Ammarah(ra), who said that when the Muslims fled, there were four women together who remained steadfast on the battlefield. Umm Ammarah(ra) saw one of the flagbearers of Hawazin who was chasing after the Muslims; however, Umm Ammarah(ra) stepped in his way and fought him to his death. Ultimately, when the Muslims returned upon the call of the Holy Prophet(sa), the enemy suffered a defeat like none other.

Enemies Become Ardent Followers

His Holiness(aba) elaborated on the incident of the Holy Prophet(sa) praying and throwing dirt and stones in the direction of the enemy army. When the battle was at its peak, the Holy Prophet(sa) took hold of some pebbles and threw them in the direction of the enemy and said, “By the Lord of Muhammad (According to another narration, he said, “By the Lord of the Ka’bah”) these people have been defeated.” Hazrat Abbas(ra) says that as soon as the Holy Prophet(sa) threw the pebbles, the enemy’s pace in battle started to slow down and their trajectory towards defeat began.

His Holiness(aba) said that in another narration, it is said that after the Holy Prophet(sa) threw dirt and stones, the enemy soldiers started complaining to one another of a burning sensation in their eyes and started rubbing their eyes.\

His Holiness(aba) said that Shaibah bin Uthman, who was not yet a Muslim and whose father had been killed during the Battle of Uhud, said that he had joined this battle with the intention of exacting revenge by killing the Holy Prophet(sa), God forbid. He was so opposed to Islam that he said even if the entire world accepted the Holy Prophet(sa), he would never accept him. When he saw that the Muslims had fled, he thought it to be the perfect opportunity to attack the Holy Prophet(sa), and so he advanced. However, he saw Hazrat Abbas(ra) on one side, Hazrat Abu Sufyan(ra) on another side, and when he tried approaching from behind, he covered his eyes and immediately retreated. He said that in that moment, he saw flames of fire which he thought would engulf him. The Holy Prophet(sa) called out his name, which means he knew Shaibah was behind him. He approached the Holy Prophet(sa), who smiled, and placed his hand on Shaibah’s chest and prayed that Allah may remove Satan from him. In that moment, Shaibah says his soul was cleansed, and the Holy Prophet(sa) became dearer to him than anything else.

His Holiness(aba) said that after the battle, the Holy Prophet(sa) was in his tent when Shaibah went to meet him. The Holy Prophet(sa) said to him that what Allah had decreed for him was far better than what he had been thinking in that moment when he was about to attack him. Then the Holy Prophet(sa) proceeded to say all the inner thoughts which Shaibah had been having in that moment. Shaibah sought forgiveness, and the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed for his forgiveness.

His Holiness(aba) said that Nuzair bin Harith was another Makkan who joined the army going to Hunain with ill intentions, as his brother had been killed in the Battle of Badr. He intended to find an opportunity to join the enemy army. When the Muslims fled, he too advanced to attack the Holy Prophet(sa); however, as he did, he saw individuals with white faces telling him in an awe-inspiring manner to move away and leave. He was so frightened that he fled and hid in the trees, where he remained for a few days. He later thought that now Islam was victorious and everyone had accepted Islam, and so he went and rejoined the Muslims. The Holy Prophet(sa) saw him and said that this was better for him than what he had intended on the day of Hunain, when God came between him and his plot. Nuzair advanced to the Holy Prophet(sa) and said that had there been any other god, then he would have been successful in his plot. He then declared the Islamic creed and became a Muslim.

His Holiness(aba) said that after the Battle of Hunain, whilst distributing the spoils of war, the Holy Prophet(sa) gave some of the Makkan chieftains who had accepted Islam a hundred camels each as a means of encouragement for them, including Nuzair. He went on to become a devout Muslim.