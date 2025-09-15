GACH donates D200K school materials to Sanyang Arabic School

- Advertisement -

GACH Sand Mining has taken a bold step by donating school desks and chairs valued at D200,000 to the Fulakunku Arabic School in Sanyang.

‎Mr Gaye, the chairman of the village development committee in Sanyang, firmly stated that the Arabic School, despite being constructed over seven months ago, was not equipped with the needed infrastructure until this game-changing donation.

He made it clear that GACH did not just supply desks and chairs for four additional classrooms; they also catalysed the school’s enrollment process.

Furthermore, Mr Gaye emphasised that while the Sanyang community constructed the desks and chairs, GACH provided the vital funding necessary.

He conveyed the community’s profound gratitude fto GACH’s, highlighting the company stands resolutely behind every initiative put forth by the Sanyang community.

Dr Abubakary Jawara, CEO GACH Global Group, declared his unwavering commitment to continue providing assistance wherever needed.

He asserted the critical importance of learning Arabic, underscoring its role in instilling essential Islamic values in Muslims.

Jawara stated emphatically that understanding one’s faith fully cannot occur without the teachings from Islamic schools.

“This is precisely why establishing strong Arabic schools is non-negotiable for fostering a deeper comprehension of Islamic principles. I called on the community to engage actively in supporting Islamic education.”

Adama Saidy, representing the Fulakunku Arabic School, affirmed that the establishment of the school creates a vital safe zone for children.