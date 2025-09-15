GACH announces arrival of Basalt

- Advertisement -

GACH Global has officially announced the arrival of a significant shipment of basalt, a development that marks a crucial milestone for the country’s construction industry.

This strategic import is expected to bolster infrastructural projects, underscoring the company’s commitment to sustainable development and economic diversification.

The arrival of this shipment presents The Gambia with both immediate and long-term opportunities to advance this critical sector.

GACH’s timely announcement comes amid growing national efforts to rejuvenate and upgrade infrastructure.

“Our premium-quality basalt is now available at our depots in Saro (near Denton Bridge) and Yundum Airport Junction! tested and certified – our basalt has been rigorously tested by both national and private laboratories in The Gambia and Cape Verde, ensuring top-tier quality for road construction, concrete, and buildings.”

According to the company, it ensures reliable supply – sourced directly from it partner`s own quarry in Cape Verde.

“Multiple sizes are available – we have 0/3, 3/8, and 8/16 basalt in stock to meet all your project needs. We ensure accurate weighing – every order is weighed so you receive exactly what you pay for—no guesswork, just precision. You can reach us on; +220 457 4048 or +220 533 2009.”