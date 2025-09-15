VP Jallow attends emergency meeting on Palestine in Doha

- Advertisement -

Vice-President Muhammad Jallow, arrived in Qatar on Saturday evening to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, scheduled to be convened in Doha on Monday. The vice-president and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at Hamad International Airport by Director of the Protocol Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Ibrahim bin Yousif Fakhro, and Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia to the State of Qatar HE Fodi Malen.

Summit to shape unified Arab and Islamic stance

Syrian researchers and academics affirmed that the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit to be held in Doha tomorrow highlights the importance of reshaping a unified Arab and Islamic position toward the Israeli aggression that targeted residential compounds of several Hamas leaders in the Qatari capital, to confront Israeli policies, support the Palestinian people and their rights, and underscore Qatar’s pivotal role in mediation efforts since the outbreak of the war.

Speaking to QNA, Dean of the Faculty of Media at Damascus University Dr. Khaled Za’rour said that holding the summit at this time carries significant implications, noting that it follows directly after the Israeli attack on a residential compound for Hamas members in Doha, marking the importance of both timing and content.

Political researcher Omar Idlibi from the Harmoon Center for Studies said that the emergency summit reflects a rare unity in the Arab and Islamic stance and clear solidarity with Qatar in facing aggression that crosses all red lines.

Idlibi explained that convening the summit demonstrates the participating states’ determination to coordinate positions to confront Israeli aggression toward the Palestinian people and engage the international community in serious efforts to revive the two-state solution.