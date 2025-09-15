Ex-AG Tambadou testifies in parliamentary inquiry today

- Advertisement -

Former Justice Minister Abubacarr Ba Tambadou will face lawmakers today over how assets seized from exiled ex-president Yahya Jammeh were managed, Malagen has learned.

Mr Tambadou served as attorney general and justice minister between 2017 and 2020, and led the government’s early efforts to recover the vast wealth illegally accrued Mr Jammeh during his 22-year rule.

But Mr Tambadou and the commission of inquiry he set up to investigate Jammeh had come under scrutiny in recent months, especially following an investigative story published by The Republic revealed allegations of irregularities in how the sale of assets seized from Jammeh was done.

Jammeh’s assets, which included shares in major businesses such as hotels and banks, luxury cars, and properties were sold for prices far below their value, according to the publication.

An ensuing protests led by youths forced the government to make a u-turn and release information regarding the sales. The National Assembly then launched an inquiry that has in recent weeks heard from nearly a dozen witnesses and visited key sites tied to the transactions.

Mr Tambadou’s testimony will be a key highlight of the ongoing inquiry. He will be expected to address the legal framework for the asset seizures, his ministry’s oversight in the process and accusations of direct involvement in the sale of the assets, including the controversy around the appointment of the receivers who managed the assets.