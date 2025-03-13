MUSA BARROW MAKES HISTORY AS AL TAAWOUN REACH AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2 SEMIS

- Advertisement -

By Mbaye Camara

Gambian international Musa Barrow etched his name in Al Taawoun FC’s history books after delivering a stunning goal to help his side secure a place in the AFC Champions League 2 semifinals for the first time ever.

Facing Tractor FC in a tense quarterfinal clash, Al Taawoun played out a 2-2 draw, with Barrow stepping up once again as the team’s talisman.

- Advertisement -

The 25-year-old forward produced a moment of brilliance, netting his 17th goal of the season in a thrilling encounter.

With the tie deadlocked after regulation time, the Saudi side held their nerve in the penalty shootout, claiming a 4-2 victory to continue their historic run in the competition.

Barrow’s performance further cemented his status as one of Al Taawoun’s most influential players this season, as his goal-scoring exploits continue to push the club to new heights.

- Advertisement -

The Gambian star will now look to lead his team in the semifinals, with Al Taawoun dreaming of an even greater achievement in the AFC Champions League 2.