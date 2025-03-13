MUSA BARROW MAKES HISTORY AS AL TAAWOUN REACH AFC CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2 SEMIS

By Mbaye Camara
Gambian international Musa Barrow etched his name in Al Taawoun FC’s history books after delivering a stunning goal to help his side secure a place in the AFC Champions League 2 semifinals for the first time ever.
Facing Tractor FC in a tense quarterfinal clash, Al Taawoun played out a 2-2 draw, with Barrow stepping up once again as the team’s talisman.
The 25-year-old forward produced a moment of brilliance, netting his 17th goal of the season in a thrilling encounter.
With the tie deadlocked after regulation time, the Saudi side held their nerve in the penalty shootout, claiming a 4-2 victory to continue their historic run in the competition.
Barrow’s performance further cemented his status as one of Al Taawoun’s most influential players this season, as his goal-scoring exploits continue to push the club to new heights.
The Gambian star will now look to lead his team in the semifinals, with Al Taawoun dreaming of an even greater achievement in the AFC Champions League 2.