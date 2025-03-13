Badou Jack’s first fight in 2 years slated for April

- Advertisement -

Badou Jack’s upcoming WBC cruiserweight mandatory title defense against Ryan Rozicki received just one bidder at a purse bid auction Wednesday: Three Lions Promotions.

The Canadian promotional company, which represents Rozicki, won the purse bids with a $320,000 offer. Although an official date and location have yet to be confirmed, Three Lions Promotions indicated to Ring Magazine, which first reported the news, that it is looking to stage Jack vs. Rozicki in Canada in April.

Jack, a three-division world champion, hasn’t boxed in almost two years. His most recent in-ring appearance came when he won the WBC cruiserweight championship with a 12th-round stoppage win over Ilunga Makabu in February 2023.

Jack, 41, was made champion in recess in late 2023 after confirming plans to challenge for the WBC bridge weight title, however his quest to become a four-division champion failed to materialize, and Jack was reinstated as WBC cruiserweight champion this past December.

Rozicki, a hard-punching Canadian, has remained unbeaten in his past eight fights since dropping a unanimous decision to Oscar Rivas in 2021 for the WBC bridger weight belt. In his most recent outing, Rozicki, 29, fought to a draw against Yamil Alberto Peralta, whom he previously defeated by split decision.

