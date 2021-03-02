My new graduates

- Advertisement -
By Baba Sawo
Conferred on you is a label
Much of which stands whilst able
Coming this far, indeed a struggle
You muffled, mumbled
and kept within rubbles
Walk tall and sing aloud
You can only smile without a laugh
Families rejoice and you tolerate
A new page to life after you graduate
What you have read may not emanate
Life outside turns to punctuate
Gaze through, learn and explore the world
Each man is unique, play your role
I have confidence in you, not the university
A man created it and he became the adversity
Commend initiatives and praise results
Common enemies make common resolves
Celebrate while you venerate
Life after graduation is full of rates
Haep! Haep! Haep!
Congratulations to all graduates…!
�The Lines
