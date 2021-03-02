26 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Daily Poem

My new graduates

32
baba
By Baba Sawo

Conferred on you is a label

Much of which stands whilst able

Coming this far, indeed a struggle

You muffled, mumbled

and kept within rubbles

Walk tall and sing aloud

You can only smile without a laugh

Families rejoice and you tolerate

A new page to life after you graduate

What you have read may not emanate

Life outside turns to punctuate

Gaze through, learn and explore the world

Each man is unique, play your role

I have confidence in you, not the university

A man created it and he became the adversity

Commend initiatives and praise results

Common enemies make common resolves

Celebrate while you venerate

Life after graduation is full of rates

Haep! Haep! Haep!

Congratulations to all graduates…!

�The Lines

By Baba Sawo Conferred on you is a label Much of which stands whilst able Coming this far, indeed a struggle You muffled, mumbled and kept within rubbles Walk tall...
