NAFA cash transfer: A relief bridging poverty gaps

The Nafa Cash Transfer programme in The Gambia is a transformative initiative aimed at alleviating extreme poverty, improving food security, and fostering sustainable livelihoods among vulnerable households.

Implemented by the National Nutrition Agency NaNa, the programme provides bi-monthly cash transfers of D3,000 to extremely poor households for 18 months, directly addressing immediate financial needs.

It has reached over 17,000 households across rural districts and is set to expand to 20,000 more households in urban areas.

Beneficiaries use the funds for essential needs like food, education, and healthcare. Some invest in livestock or small businesses, creating long-term financial stability.

Alongside cash transfers, the Social and Behavioural Change Communication (SBCC) sessions promote better practices in health, education, savings, and entrepreneurship, empowering families to break the cycle of poverty.

Initially launched as “Nafa Quick” during the pandemic, it provided emergency cash transfers to over 78,000 households in the poorest districts, mitigating economic shocks.

Supported by the World Bank under The Gambia RISE Project, it represents the largest social safety net initiative in the country’s history.

The programme improved food security and reduced reliance on harmful coping mechanisms, enhanced access to education and healthcare for children, and empowered women through investments in agriculture and savings groups.

The programme is widely praised for its role in reducing poverty and building resilience in The Gambia’s rural communities.

Beneficiaries of the Nafa Cash Transfer program have overwhelmingly praised its positive impact on their lives, particularly in rural and impoverished communities.

Previous beneficiaries like Tida Ceesay and Fatou Sanyang have invested in livestock and savings, improving their financial stability. Many have opened bank or credit union accounts to ensure sustainability after the programme ends.

Recipients such as Momodou Bah and Bintou Fatty used the funds to buy food, pay school fees, and purchase learning materials for their children. This has eased the burden of poverty while enhancing educational opportunities.

Some beneficiaries, like Mai Camara and Salimata Sowe, reported using the funds for agricultural production and small businesses, including soap-making and poultry farming, boosting their livelihoods.

Overall, beneficiaries have expressed gratitude for the programme’s transformative effects on reducing poverty and improving living standards, while urging its continuation or expansion.

Recent disbursements

Last week, NaNa and its partners rolled out round 13 of the NaFa Cash Transfer expansion components of the RISE project in twenty districts targeting beneficiaries in poverty-hard-hit areas.

The project aims to cover nationwide areas including Banjul and the Kanifing Municipality. It targets 16,966 beneficiaries across the country. When it was piloted, Nianija in CRR, Foni Bondali on the West Coast, and Wuli West in Upper River were identified based on a research criterion as ‘extremely poor districts’ out of the twenty districts.

Other components of the project include foundational learning, TVET, Productive Economic Inclusion, and Sexual and Gender-Based Violence.

It is jointly implemented by NaNa and other government stakeholders, including the Department of Community Development and the Directorate of Social Services.

Ousman Dem, Programme Manager at NaNa responsible for Social and behavioural change communication gave an overview of the project.

He said the Resilient Inclusive, Skill and Equity Project (RISE) is a Gambia government initiated programme and funded by the World Bank to the tune of $92,710,000.

Dem further explained that RISE comes to complement a previous project called the Social Safety Net Project (SSNP), which had a cash transfer component and was also funded by the World Bank.

“It is worthwhile to know that while the Social Safety Net project phased out, its NaFa component was embedded in the RISE project and implemented by NaNa.”

A beneficiary, Kaddy Jarju of Nyentenpu village in Foni, West Coast Region, said the NAFA Cash Transfer serves as an economic empowerment to the needy. Sharing her impressions about the initiative, Kaddy expressed gratitude to the government and its partners for initiating such a life-changing exercise.

She said the benefits are not only limited to just receiving cash but school fees and business training, especially in animal husbandry and poultry farming.

Amie Jarju, also a beneficiary from Sangajor in Foni West Coast Region, said, “This project is very helpful to us, especially in this month of Ramadan.”

At Ballangar Jalato in CRR North, Njieyo Saho, a beneficiary, expressed appreciation of the project.

“It is because of this project that I am now able to pay school fees for my children and also rearing small ruminants,” she said.