Boxing legend George Foreman dies at 76

By Adam Silverstein

A two-time heavyweight champion, entrepreneur, author and minister, Foreman died Friday at age 76, according to his family and publicist.

“Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025, surrounded by loved ones,” Foreman’s family announced on Instagram. “A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grandfather and an even greater great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.”

“Big George,” as he was adored by family, friends and fans, was best known as a championship boxer. He won the heavyweight gold medal at the 1968 Mexico City Olympics before beating Joe Frazier in Jamaica to capture his first heavyweight championship as a professional in 1973. The fight, dominated by Foreman, is well known for Howard Cosell’s legendary call: “Down goes Frazier!”

He then fought Muhammad Ali in 1974, a bout famously dubbed “The Rumble in the Jungle.” Foreman suffered the first loss of his career as a heavy favorite in Zaire, dropping the title to Ali via eighth-round knockout. The fight was one of the most-watched televised events in history at the time and served as a springboard to Ali deserving his moniker, “The Greatest.”

Though Foreman won a rematch against Frazier in 1976, he retired the following year after taking his second defeat at the hands of Jimmy Young.

After 10 years away from the ring, Foreman returned in 1987, at age 38, and went on to win 12 straight fights before falling to Evander Holyfield via unanimous decision in 1991.

Foreman regrouped, though. Three years later in 1994, the 45-year-old Foreman defeated 26-year-old Michael Moorer to capture the WBA and IBF heavyweight titles, becoming the oldest man to ever win a world heavyweight championship in boxing. He ultimately relinquished the titles at 46 years, 169 days old before retiring for a second time in 1997 having compiled a 76-5 career record with 68 knockouts.

Inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame and International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2003, many consider Foreman to be one of the 25 best boxers of all-time.

Foreman also served as the spokesman for the George Foreman Grill, which was introduced in 1994 and became a worldwide sensation with a reported 100 million units sold in the first 25 years of its existence.

Foreman is survived by his wife, Mary Joan Martelly, and 12 children, five sons and seven daughters. “Big George” famously named all of his boys George Edward Foreman so “they would always have something in common.”