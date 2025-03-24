GAMBIA TAKES ON CÔTE D’IVOIRE TODAY AFTER 6 GOALS THRILLER AGAINST KENYA

- Advertisement -

The Gambia will today take on Group F leaders Côte d’Ivoire in the World Cup qualifiers . In this match the Scorpions are the away team and will have to contend with a full stadium of fans cheering the Elephants who would be looking for three more points to get a firm control of the group.

Earlier, on Thursday Gambia and Kenyadrew a 3-3 in at an empty Alassane Ouattara Ebimpe Olympic Stadium where Gambnia was playing home.

The Scorpions took a 2-0 lead courtesy of Musa Barrow and Yankuba Minteh but Harambee Stars responded when lead striker Michael Olunga scored from the penalty spot before substitute Mohammed Bajaber scored a stunning goal to make it 2-2.

However, Barrow scored late on for his brace to make it 3-2 for Gambia but another substitute William Wilson replied with a beautiful effort to salvage a vital point for the East African nation.

Coach Benni McCathy, the 47-year-old former Manchester United assistant coach trusted Richards Bay custodian Ian Otieno between the sticks, while the defence line revolved around Rooney Onyango, Daniel Anyembe, Brian Mandela, who was making a return to the squad, having last featured in the 2-2 friendly draw against Russia on October 16th, 2023, and the overlapping Eric ‘Marcelo’ Ouma.

Ismael Gonzalez, who features for Spain’s third-tier side CE Sabadell on a season-long deal and was also making a comeback to the national team, spearheaded the midfield, with Anthony Okumu and Richard Odada playing ahead of him while Eric Johanna and John Avire supported captain Olunga, who started upfront as a lone striker.

Only five players made it to the starting XI from the previous qualifier where Kenya settled for a 0-0 draw against African champions Ivory Coast on June 11th, 2024 under Turkish coach Engin Firat, who was later fired after failing to take Harambee Stars to the 35th edition of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament scheduled for Morocco from between December 21st, 2025 and January 18th, 2026.

The five, who kept their starting roles in McCarthy’s first-ever squad since taking charge of Harambee Stars after signing a contract that will run until the 2027 Afcon to be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, include Anyembe, Odada, Akumu, Rooney Onyango and Olunga.

Goalkeeper Patrick Matasi, who started against the Elephants of Ivory Coast, was overlooked for the fixture alongside Aboud Omar, Kenneth Muguna and Timothy Otieno while Johnstone Omurwa dropped to the bench.

Full time score Flashscore

The match day five contest started on a slow pace and with only five minutes played, Gambia defender Sheriff Sinyan became the first player to be yellow carded after pulling the shirt of the advancing Olunga.

The game continued to remain balanced and Kenya had a good chance to take the lead but Avire was denied by goalkeeper Ebrima Jarju in the 17th minute.

However, in the 30th minute, the Scorpions had the best chance to take the lead against the run of play when they were awarded a penalty following a foul on Musa Barrow. The 26-year-old, who turns out for Saudi Pro League club Al Taawoun, stepped up to take the resultant kick, but his weak right-footed effort was saved by Harambee Stars goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who dived the right way to punch the ball back into play.

The penalty save gave Kenya some breathing space and they looked to create another chance when Akumu picked the ball from the middle of play and set up Avire, but his effort from outside the 18-yard area could not trouble Jarju. In the 38th minute, Gambia defender Omar Colley, who plays for Greece Super League club PAOK, joined the referee’s book after being yellow carded for a clumsy foul.

In the closing stages of the half, Gambia under former Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia coach Johnathan McKinstry, continued to look the better side with Barrow and Minteh of Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion, missing two open chances.

The whistle for the half-time break went off, and though the result was 0-0, it was a huge relief for the Kenyan side, who had been battered on all fronts and should especially thank their defensive line which remained resolute to keep at bay the marauding Gambian forwards.

Unlike the first half when Gambia started strongly, Kenya took control of the second period from the onset and they earned their first corner of the game in the 46th minute. Johanna delivered the corner but Gambian goalkeeper Jarju came out to clear the danger.

Two minutes later, Kenya had a second successive corner, this time Johanna’s cross intended for Olunga being cleared out by Colley. Johanna once again delivered, but his effort was cleared by Sinyan. However, Kenya’s good start was punished in the 55th minute when Barrow made amends from his missed penalty to put Gambia ahead.

Barrow found himself with enough space outside Kenya’s 18-yard box, took the ball calmly and turned around, and despite being sandwiched by two Kenyan players, he unleashed a sumptuous right-footed effort which beat the diving Ian Otieno to the roof of the net.

It was 2-0 for the Gambia in the 60th minute when a defensive lapse allowed Minteh to score from the centre of the box, his strike from the right wing beating the stranded Ian Otieno and hitting the roof of the net. Sensing danger, Kenyan coach McCarthy immediately made a double substitution, Avire and Johanna coming out for Jonah Ayunga and youngster Bajaber, who was making his debut.

Gambia starting XI: EbrimaJarju (GK), Omar Colley (C), Sheriff Sinyan, Momodou Lion Njie, Abubakar Barry, Mahmudu Bajo, Alieu Fadera, Lars Joseph Ceesay, Yankuba Minteh, Musa Barrow and Ali Sowe.

Subs: Sheikh Sibi, Musa Dibaga, BadiBoddu Gaye, Ebrima Adams, EbrimaDarbue, Alasana Manneh, Saiko Touray, Omar Gaye, Abdoulie Sanyang, Gibril Sillah, Alasanna Jatta, and Abdoulie Ceesay.

Kenya starting XI: Ian Otieno, Daniel Anyembe, Brian Mandela, Ronney Onyango, Eric Ouma, Anthony Akumu, Ismael Gonzalez, Richard Odada, John Avire, Eric Johana, and Michael Olunga.

Subs: Brian Bwire, Faruk Shikalo, Manzur Owkaro, Jonestone Omurwa, Ben Stanley Omondi, Masud Juma, Wilson Lenkupae, Jonah Ayunga, Timothy Ouma, Duke Abuya, Mohammed Bajaber, and Elvis Rupia.