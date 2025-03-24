Gambia deserves better: A call to all the opposition parties to tell us what they intend to do if given the mandate to lead

- Advertisement -

By Momodou Malcom Jallow

For far too long, the Gambian people have been forced to endure the weight of bad leadership and broken promises. The challenges we face today are not new — they are the same struggles we have carried on our backs for decades: rampant corruption, staggering unemployment, an alarming rise in crime, suffocating poverty, devastatingly high food prices, privatisation of vital public institutions, and a complete failure to deliver on critical security and constitutional and electoral reforms.

The current government has not only failed to address these issues, but has exacerbated them. They have shown us time and again that they are incapable of delivering meaningful change. They thrive on distractions, using personal attacks, smear campaigns, and empty rhetoric to divert attention from their incompetence and lack of vision. Gambia is bleeding, and the leadership continues to play politics with our lives.

But here’s the truth: It is not enough to merely identify and criticise the failures of this government. The opposition must rise to the challenge. We cannot replace one failed regime with another that has no vision, no plan, and no clear policies. Change without direction is chaos. Leadership without a blueprint is a disaster waiting to happen.

The Gambian people deserve to know: What does the opposition stand for?

The role of the opposition is not to echo frustrations alone. It is to present bold, clear, and actionable policies that speak to the core of our national crisis. We need answers. We demand solutions. And we will not settle for anything less.

Where are the policies for sustainable economic growth?

How do you plan to transform our economy from one dependent on imports into one that exports, produces, and stands on its own? What measures will you put in place to reduce our crushing debt and stimulate innovation, trade, and entrepreneurship? Gambians are tired of survival; we are ready to thrive.

How will you create jobs?

Youth unemployment is not just a statistic — it is a ticking time bomb. Thousands of our young people are trapped in hopelessness, forced into crime, or dying in the Mediterranean Sea chasing opportunities abroad. The opposition must tell us, in clear terms, what industries you will invest in, how you will support small businesses, and how you will make Gambia a place where young people can dream and achieve.

What is your concrete anti-corruption plan?

Corruption has infected every institution in our country. How do you intend to stop it? What policies will you implement to ensure accountability from the top down? Will you audit public offices and prosecute those who steal from the people? Gambians deserve leaders who fear the consequences of corruption.

How will you reform our education system to align with global standards in STEM and innovation?

We cannot develop as a nation if our children are denied quality education that equips them to compete in the modern world. The opposition must provide a clear plan for reforming the education sector, upgrading schools, training teachers, and prioritising science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

What is your plan for security reform?

Crime is on the rise. Gambians no longer feel safe in their homes, on the streets, or in their communities. How will you rebuild trust in our security forces, professionalise them, and create a safe environment where law and order reign?

What is your plan for constitutional and electoral reforms?

System change begins with strong institutions. Will you commit to delivering constitutional and electoral reforms within a specified timeframe? What mechanisms will you put in place to ensure that these promises are not shelved but delivered and monitored transparently?

And most importantly — What is your foreign policy stance?

The world is changing rapidly, with shifting alliances and complex geopolitics. How will you position Gambia on the world stage to protect our interests, attract investment, and ensure that our sovereignty is respected?

But beyond all these pressing issues, one critical question remains: What is your plan for climate and energy reform?

The science is clear: fossil fuels — coal, oil, and gas — are the largest contributors to climate change, responsible for over 75% of global greenhouse gas emissions and nearly 90% of carbon dioxide emissions. If the world is to avoid the worst impacts of climate change, emissions must be cut by nearly half by 2030 and reach net-zero by 2050. This is not just a global challenge; it is a Gambian responsibility too.

We must end our reliance on fossil fuels and invest in alternative sources of energy that are clean, accessible, affordable, sustainable, and reliable. And The Gambia is blessed with all the resources we need: abundant sunlight, wind, the great River Gambia, the Atlantic Ocean, and mountains of waste that we don’t even know how to manage.

The opposition must tell the Gambian people: What policies do you have to ensure sustainable and green energy supply for The Gambia?

· Will you invest in large-scale solar and wind farms?

· Will you promote waste-to-energy solutions to address both sanitation and energy challenges?

· Will you build infrastructure that harnesses tidal and river power?

· Will you create incentives for businesses and households to go green?

The future of the Gambian economy, food security, job creation, and health are all linked to how we tackle climate change and energy security. Gambians are not only struggling with poverty; we are also facing the consequences of climate inaction. Energy insecurity and constant power cuts are holding back industries, schools, hospitals, and the daily lives of ordinary people.

The opposition must show leadership by offering clear, realistic, and measurable plans to build a renewable energy sector that will:

· Create thousands of green jobs.

· Reduce our dependence on expensive imported fuel.

· Lower energy costs for families and businesses.

· Attract foreign investors looking for sustainable production bases.

· Protect our environment and future generations.

This is the challenge to the opposition: stop hiding behind criticisms of the current government. Gambians know this government has failed. The question is: What are YOU going to do differently?

We are done with personality attacks. We are tired of politics that distract from substance. The Gambian people are ready for intelligent and visionary leadership that speaks to their needs and lays out clear policies with measurable timelines.

We need a leadership that says: within the first 100 days, we will do this. In the first year, we will achieve that. By the end of our term, here is where Gambia will be.

Empty slogans and vague promises will no longer be tolerated. The opposition must rise, not as another group of politicians seeking power, but as true nation-builders with a clear contract with the Gambian people.

The people are awake. We are watching. We are listening. And come election day, we will demand more than words — we will demand a vision, a plan, and a timeline.

This is not just a message. It is a challenge. It is a call to action.

Gambia deserves better. Gambia needs change. And the time is NOW.

To the opposition: The ball is in your court. Stand up. Speak up. Show us the policies. Show us the plan. Or step aside.