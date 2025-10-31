NAM warns arresting Jammeh at airport could spark instability

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

‎National Assembly Member for Foñi Jarrol, Kebba Toumanding Sanneh, yesterday cautioned that any attempt to arrest former president Yahya Jammeh upon arrival from exile at the Banjul airport could destabilise the peace and security of The Gambia.

‎Jammeh announced he will end his nine-year exile and return to The Gambia this November in an audio recording to his supporters last week.

- Advertisement -

‎The government in a statement on Wednesday said the former president would be arrested and processed if he sets foot in the country.

‎Reacting to this development in an interview with The Standard, NAM Sanneh said: “If Jammeh is arrested upon arrival at the airport, I don’t think it will bring peace and stability in the country,” adding that the former president still commands significant support, particularly in his home region of Foñi.

‎The lawmaker questioned the government’s reliance on the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission white paper to justify a possible arrest.

- Advertisement -

He pointed out inconsistencies in how the TRRC recommendations are being applied. “There are people found wanting by the TRRC who are today serving in the government,” he noted.

‎He further expressed his concern over the lack of clarity surrounding the 2017 political agreement that facilitated Jammeh’s exile.

“At first, the government said there was no agreement. Later they said there was, but it wasn’t legally binding. Now they say it was never signed. It’s all confusing,” he posited.

‎Sanneh urged the government to seek dialogue rather than confrontation, suggesting that Jammeh’s return be handled through peaceful negotiation similar to the diplomatic efforts led by Guinea’s former president during the 2017 transition. “That engagement prevented bloodshed then, and the same approach should be taken now,” he advised.

‎The Foñi lawmaker also raised practical concerns about Jammeh’s safety if he returns, noting that his family home in Kanilai has been converted into a military barracks. “Where will he stay? Is it safe for him to live among soldiers, some of whom may be loyal to him, and others not?” he questioned.

‎Sanneh said the government must tread carefully to protect national peace. “Before Jammeh comes, they should not take this issue lightly. They should engage him and seek a peaceful solution,” he said.