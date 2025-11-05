NAMs take budget scrutiny to Basse

- Advertisement -

By Sirrah Touray

Members of the National Assembly are conducting a three-day pre-budget retreat in Basse, shortly after the 2026 draft estimates of revenue and expenditure was presented by finance minister Seedy Keita on Friday. The retreat brings together lawmakers and technical staff to critically examine the proposed budget. Discussions focused on the structure, allocations, and program based format of the budget, equipping members with the insights and tools needed to effectively scrutinise public expenditure and assess government revenue forecasts and allocations for ministries, agencies and departments MDAs.

In his opening address, Clerk of the National Assembly, Kalipha M.M. Mbye, hailed the retreat as a vital part of the legislature’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and fiscal discipline. He highlighted that holding the retreat in Basse was a deliberate gesture to decentralise parliamentary engagement and ensure the concerns of rural communities are reflected in national decisions. The retreat is also intended to equip lawmakers with the technical knowledge and analytical tools necessary to examine budgetary allocations and policy priorities. Through these sessions, lawmakers will engage in critical reflection on whether the proposed estimates align with national development goals and the needs of citizens across all regions. Special attention will be given to the structure and implementation of programme-based budgeting (PBB), a method aimed at linking government spending to results and accountability. As the committees prepare for bilateral meetings with ministries, departments, and Agencies (MDAs), the retreat provides a vital opportunity for Members to raise informed questions and assess the rationale behind spending proposals. These engagements are expected to influence the budget debate and eventual approval process, reinforcing parliament’s role in shaping national development through financial stewardship.