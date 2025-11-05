Staff, students of Barakah Kunda School conducts’ sponsored walk to raise funds for a new school building

- Advertisement -

Over 30 staff, students, and friends of Barakah Kunda School took part in a 15 km sponsored walk on Saturday, November 1st, to raise funds for a new school building. The group set off from Palma Rima Hotel, walking, running, and dancing their way to the Denton Bridge at Banjul. The atmosphere was vibrant and filled with unity as they worked together to support their shared vision of providing free, high-quality education to economically disadvantaged children in The Gambia.

In a show of solidarity, supporters of the Barakah Kunda School UK charity also held a walk in the UK, raising additional funds and awareness for the cause. “This was a joyful, fantastic, and truly memorable day. It’s inspiring to see so many people come together for education, every step taken brings us closer to our dream of building a permanent school for children who need it most,” said one of the organisers. The sponsored walk is part of the school’s ongoing efforts to ensure every child has access to free education, nutritious meals, and opportunities for a brighter future.

Supporters who missed the event are urged to contribute to the cause and help make the new school building a reality.