NATIONAL TEAM COACH YET TO BE APPOINTED: Only one Gambian among applicants

The Standard has been reliably informed that no one has yet been appointed as head coach of the national senior football team. A member of the Gambia Football Federation asked to clarify report on social media suggesting the appointment of Under-20 coach Abdoulie Bojang, he said the process to recruit the national team coach is on going and to date no one has been appointed.

“According to our records, nearly one hundred people from across the world applied for the job but only one Gambian is among them and that does not include Coach Abdoulie Bojang,” the GFF official told The Standard.

He said the process of recruitment is being supervised by the GFF technical and development committee in collaboration with the ministry of sports, the custodian of the budget for the coach.