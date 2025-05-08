Nawec assures public of adequate supply after Karpowership exit

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

In the aftermath of the non-renewal of the Karpowership electricity supply contract, the National Water and Electricity Corporation, Nawec, yesterday called a press conference to assure the nation that it has built adequate capacity to generate and manage its own supply.

“Karpowership came into the market in 2018 when there was a need for it but as of today, Nawec has other options. This business is like a market with different salesmen selling the same commodity. So you go for the cheapest commodity and that is one of the driving reasons we decided that we are not extending the contract any further,” Nawec’s MD Gallo Saidy told journalists.

- Advertisement -

He thanked the Turkish company for helping in bridging the gap at a critical moment.

“Now that we have 225KV, we are able to evacuate power from Brikama all the way to Banjul, a capacity which is almost the same if not more than what we need even without Karpowership. So it would have been unwise to ignore other options. But it was not an easy one,” he added.

Mr Saidy admitted that the departure of Karpowership has sparked much public discourse with many questioning Nawec’s capacity to meet the growing energy demand. “The contract expired on May 2, but we have expanded infrastructure that enable us to meet demand independently,” he said.

- Advertisement -

MD Saidy emphasised the need to change mentality and urged the public to support and appreciate Nawec’s efficiency.

“Our decision not to extend Karpowership’s deal aligns with our broader energy transition strategy, which has been underpinned by major infrastructure upgrades, including the commissioning of new domestic power stations and enhanced regional connectivity through the Organisation for the Development of the Gambia River Basin (OMVG) Interconnection Network.

“This is a proud moment for Nawec and the nation. We have built capacity to generate and manage our own supply,” he said, with pride.