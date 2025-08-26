NCCE alarmed over politicians inciting tribalism

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The National Civil Council of Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed alarm over ‘senior political figures and those in positions of authority, who should be setting moral standards and uniting the nation, perpetrating tribal rhetoric.’ The NCCE said such behaviour is detrimental to “our national interest and, if left unchecked, will only sow the seeds of discord and social conflict, further polarising our communities.”

It emphasises the importance of promoting unity and inclusivity among all Gambians, regardless of ethnicity, and rejects hate speech.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the NCCE strongly advises the public, especially those in leadership and authority, to be cautious in their utterances, particularly at this crucial moment as the country journeys toward the 2026 electoral cycle.

“A great deal of work has been done in recent years to promote peace and unity in a deeply polarised society. Those in positions of power, authority and influence should therefore be championing this cause, not undermining it. Leadership is a calling and a privileged position that must be defined by prudence, responsibility, and an unwavering commitment to unity above all else.”

According to the NCCE, these divisive sentiments, which are becoming a regular occurrence, pose a direct threat to “our collective peace, security, and development”.

It added: “In a country still healing from past divisions, such utterances are more than just words; they are corrosive tools that deepen suspicion and erode the genuine trust that is essential for a harmonious society.”

The NCCE reminds the public that “our diversity is our strength, not a source of conflict”.

“We share a common identity as a nation, bound by shared values, aspirations and a common purpose to build a prosperous and peaceful future for all. Citizens must actively refuse to be dragged into ethnic rivalry and instead embrace a common national identity as a fundamental civic value.”

The NCCE reiterates its commitment to promoting national cohesion and unity, and urges all citizens to reject divisive narratives and work together to build a strong, united country where every individual is valued for their humanity, not their tribal affiliation.