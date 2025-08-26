Mayor Bensouda starts LG Commission testimony

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The mayor of Kanifing Municipal Council, Talib Ahmed Bensouda yesterday began his much anticipated testimony before the Local Government Commission of Enquiry answering questions about various aspects of the council’s operations, including its financial management practices, thresholds and governance structure.

Asked about the number of councillors and committees established by the council, Bensouda replied that there are 19 councillors at KMC, and 12 committees, including the Finance, Contracts, Establishment and Appointment Committees.

On the nomination process for councillors, particularly those representing interest groups, the mayor explained that some councillors were nominated by specific interest groups, such as the National Youth Council and the Association of the Differently Abled Persons.

The mayor was asked about his familiarity with the council’s financial management practices, including the threshold for expenditure approval.

“Have you had a threshold in relation to the finances of council,” the lead counsel, Patrick Gomez, asked.

The mayor responded by saying the contracts committee had set out a threshold of D 500,000 but Gomez argued that only the council should set such thresholds. The mayor however disagreed saying, “no, the contracts committee and the finance committee recommend to the council, then the council resolves on the matter”.

Asked about his role in financial decision-making, and whether he should be involved in approving expenditures,

Bensouda maintained that his role is to ensure that the council’s structures are in place to enable the CEO to execute financial transactions.

He referred the lead counsel to a letter written by all mayors to the Ministry of Local Government in 2018, proposing amendments to the Local Government Act.

The letter suggested that the Act be amended to vest executive powers in the mayor, rather than the CEO.

However, the mayor said the Ministry did not consider amending that part.

Hearing continues.