CHAOS AT KANIFING AS COURT REMANDS 23 PROTESTERS 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

There was a huge commotion and chaos at the Kanifing court yesterday as Police Intervention Unit (PIU) officers fired tear gas to push back youths demanding the release of 23 protesters charged with holding a procession in a public place without licence from the IGP.

All the accused persons deny the charges with presiding magistrate Touray ordering that they be remanded at Mile II Central Prisons pending the determination of their bail on September 4.

This prompted anger from the huge gathering of youths who chanted “Free the youths.” “We are the mighty Gambian youths”, as they blocked the court entrance to prevent police vehicles from taking the accused persons.

As the 23 youths were being escorted into waiting police vehicles, a PIU officer walked to the gate of the court premises and randomly sprayed tear gas into the crowd. These led to a melee with youths running everywhere looking for stones and other objects to throw at the police. The youths got more agitated, blocking roads and setting tires on fire, bringing traffic to a standstill.

A number of women, children and youths were seen helplessly lying on the ground affected by tear gas.

At the Westfield Monument, a newborn baby was seen being rescued by people as the police unleashed more tear gas leaving the baby and her mother exposed. Within the same vicinity an old woman lay motionless before PIU officers pick and took her to the Red Cross.

Several other people including travelling passengers, journalists and even security officials were rushed to the Red Cross head office to defuse the effect of tear gas from them.

Activist Madi Jobarteh was rushed to the Westfiled Clinic where he received medical treatment as he was experiencing respiratory distress.

More arrests

A number of people including the spokesperson of protest group GALA Omar Saibo Camara and environmental activist Kemo Fatty were arrested.