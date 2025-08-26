Justice must not be compromised in Dongoroba

- Advertisement -

The tragic killing of a 15-year-old boy in Dongoroba has left the nation in shock and deep mourning. The life of a young Gambian, full of promise, has been cut short in an act that no society should tolerate. What makes this case even more disturbing are credible reports that some police officers, sworn to protect the public and uphold the law, attempted to help the alleged killer evade justice. This betrayal strikes at the very heart of public trust in law enforcement.

The police force is an institution tasked with safeguarding the lives of citizens, ensuring law and order, and upholding justice without fear or favour. When officers themselves are accused of undermining justice, it raises grave questions about accountability and integrity within the system. The actions of a few, if left unchecked, risk tarnishing the entire image of the police, eroding the confidence of the people they are meant to serve.

The killing of a child is not only a crime against the family but also a crime against the nation. A society that cannot protect its most vulnerable fails its most sacred duty. For that reason, the state must pursue this case with urgency and transparency. The alleged perpetrator must face the full force of the law, and any officer who sought to shield him must also be held accountable. Impunity in any form must not be allowed to fester.

This moment calls for a renewal of commitment to justice. The authorities must show by example that the rule of law is supreme—that no one, not even those in uniform, is above it. The police leadership must act decisively, investigate thoroughly, and cooperate fully with the judiciaryto ensure justice is done and seen to be done.

The people of The Gambia, deserve nothing less. Justice for the slain boy is not only about punishing the guilty; it is also about restoring public confidence, strengthening the rule of law, and affirming the sanctity of life. Anything short of that would deepen mistrust and signal that the system protects wrongdoers instead of victims.

The blood of a 15-year-old must not be spilled in vain.

