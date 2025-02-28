NCCE engages Massembeh ward communities on by-election

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education (NCCE) has recently engaged communities on the just concluded Kiang Massembeh ward by-election.

The awareness creation council visited all the 6 communities of Jasobo Jomar, Kolior Sula, Kolior Nyamala, Yero Jula, Sare Pateh, Toranka Banta, Jallow Kunda, Sare Musa, Sare Babou and Massembeh.

The meetings were designed to promote a peaceful election, encourage public accountability, and reinforce civic rights by increasing voter participation.

Addressing a meeting in Kolior Sula, Ansumana Yarbo, a senior civic education officer at NCCE, said the awareness campaign seeks to ensure a peaceful election.

He reminded the community of their constitutional right to vote and to be voted for in a democracy.

Momodou Camara, the Kolior Sula VDC Chairman, commented on the importance of maintaining peace in the community.

He urged the community to ensure that the outcome of the election doesn’t create disunity or disharmony among residents.

A representative of the village alkalo, Sheriffo Ceesay, urged the community to maintain peace and harmony during and after the election.

Similar statements were echoed at other meetings.