SRPEP distributes pasture processing equipment to farmers

By Olimatou Coker

The Small Ruminant Production Enhancement Project (SRPEP) recently distributed pasture processing equipment to farmers. This initiative is part of SRPEP’s broader goal to improve the livelihoods of rural and peri-urban communities by enhancing livestock productivity and resilience. The equipment aims to support sustainable feed production, reduce farmer-herder conflicts, and bolster livestock management practices.

The equipment distributed at a ceremony held at the department of livestock services complex in Abuko, included: 80 animal feed grass chopper, 80 dry wet dual purpose, 3.5T grass cutter machine, hay forage chopper, 200 bailers and 200 sickles.

SRPEP, a $2.8 million project funded by the Islamic Development Bank, also focuses on herd health, genetic improvements, and market access to strengthen the agricultural sector.

According to officials, the pasture processing equipment are essential machinery and tools designed to manage, maintain and enhance the quality of pasture.

SRPEP is a four-year project designed to improve and enhance the small ruminant production and productivity in The Gambia through the improvement of the pastoral communities.

The Minister of Agriculture Livestock and Food Security, Demba Sabally, acknowledged government’s dedication to improving agricultural productivity through the provision of essential farming tools.

He expressed gratitude to the Islamic Development Bank for funding the project.

Minister Sabally said his ministry is pleased to partner with the Islamic Bank to improve the feed challenge for the small ruminant, especially during the long dry season.

Mamud Njie, the director of SRPEP, said apart from providing equipment, the project also offers farmers viable pasture seeds at a low cost. He said the project has also fenced 20 community pasture fields.

For his part, Dr Abdou Ceesay, the director of livestock service, said by enhancing food availability and livestock production, communities can achieve greater food security.

Ebrima Jallow, the President of the National Livestock Owners Association, commended the government and the Islamic Development Bank for the initiative.