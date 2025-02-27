Can the coveted Afcon title return to North African soil?

- Advertisement -

With the battle lines officially drawn for the Caf Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, a special focus will be on the North African region on whether they will be able to reclaim the coveted title.

Morocco plays host to Africa’s biggest football competition between 21 December 2025 – 18 January 2026, where 24 African nations will battle it out for Africa’s most prestigious title that currently resides in West Africa with the Elephants of Cote d’Ivoire.

Algeria was the last North African nation to lift the title when the Dessert Foxes outwitted Senegal in the final to claim their second title since 1990.

Before Algeria’s triumph, North Africa’s wait dated back to a decade when Egypt last lifted their title in 2010, which was their third in succession and seventh in total – making them the competitions most successful nation.

Preceding The Pharaohs’ three successive titles was Tunisia’s 2004 win on home soil – a feat that Morocco will be looking at drawing inspiration from when they host the finals in a few months’ time.

In addition to being hosts, the Atlas Lions are currently the highest ranked African nation and with the backing of the highly vocal Moroccan fans across the six host cities, the hosts’ wait could potentially come to an end if the football gods favour them to end what stands to be a five decade wait.

Morocco’s start to the title ambitions begins in a dicey Group A consisting of West African powerhouse Mali, former champions Zambia as well as the unpredictable Comoros who make their second appearance.

The Egyptians on the other hand find themselves in a tough battle against Southern African opposition in Group B.

They will be looking at avenging their 2019 heartache caused by South Africa when they face off against the 1996 champions who make up the group along with Angola and Zimbabwe.

In Group C, Tunisia take on the Super Eagles who came short in Cote d’Ivoire last year, as well as the 2027 co-hosts, Uganda and Tanzania who will be flying the East African region’s flag at this year’s finals.

The Dessert Foxes, who eye a third African title must first overcome the Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea as well as a plucky Sudan side in a highly unpredictable Group E.

North Africa’s titles since inception:

Egypt holds the record for the most titles with seven, followed by Algeria with two. Morocco and Tunisia have a title each.

· Algeria X2 (1990, 2019)

· Egypt X7 (1957, 1959, 1986, 1998, 2006, 2008, 2010)

· Morocco X1 (1976)

· Tunisia X1 (2004)

Cafonline