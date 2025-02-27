GAMBIA RETURNS TO CRUCIAL INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL PROGRAMMES

- Advertisement -

Following the disappointing of the national team, The Scorpions, from the Afcon 2025, there is a new wind of enthusiasm among Gambians with the country heading back to the international front, in three categories.

Firstly, the national women’s team last week eliminated Niger 4-1 on aggregate to advance to the second and final stage of the Afcon women qualifiers. The Scorpions won 2-0 in Niamey and 2-1 in Thies, the venue of The Gambia’s home leg. They will now play either Tunisia or Kenya in the final round.

“The confidence in the team following that victory over Niger is very encouraging and has put us in good stead for the crucial round of qualifiers in October,” a GFF official said.

Meanwhile, on the men’s side, the national Under- 17 team will now take part in the Afcon final tournament in Morocco next month following the expansion of the world series by Fifa. The players, notably the new intakes, are currently undergoing an MRI test in Senegal ahead of the tourney.

Also, Gambia’s national team of local based players, CHAN- Gambia, is gearing up for the Caf CHAN qualifiers against Gabon. The first leg will see Gambia host the Gabonese in Thies Senegal tomorrow, Friday, with the return leg to be played in Libreville.