NDP says Mama Jabbi got police to summon their supporters 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Police in Brikama Kabafita invited several members of the National Democratic Party for questioning after prominent NPP supporter Mama Jabbi lodged a complaint that they are threatening her.

The rivalry between the ruling NPP and NDP led by former NPP youth president Kebba Madi Bojang has intensified in recent days after NDP formally wrote to NPP lamenting about insults directed at them and their leader. They singled out Mama Jabbi, a self-styled “Barrow’s General” as the main culprit.

- Advertisement -

NDP official Lamin Touray told The Standard yesterday that Jabbi sent her police orderly to the Brikama Kabafita police post to file a complaint against several members of the NDP who she alleged sent her abusive messages.

Touray explained that one of the CID officers acted on Mama’s complaint and subsequently called a number of NDP supporters on phone and asked them to report to the station.

Mr Touray, who was present at the station, said the officers showed them a purported writing attributed to one of their members who was telling Mama Jabbi that they were going to make sure she is silenced. “I told the officers that none of our supporters ever threatened Mama Jabbi, instead they were only responding to the insults and personal attacks she made against their leaders and they were only reminding her to desist from it. In fact, I played one of Mama’s videos before the CID officer where she was insulting our leader. The CID officer looked at the video and called Mama Jabbi on phone to immediately come to the station but she said she was at a meeting in Senegambia. After she said that, the CID officer cut off the call and asked us to go home. So none of our supporters were charged or detained. She only went and gave false information to the police,” Touray said.

- Advertisement -

Contacted for an update on the matter, police spokesman, ASP Sisawo promised to look into the matter and get back to us.