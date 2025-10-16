GAMBIA’S WORLD CUP JOURNEY A hope for the future

- Advertisement -

By Baboucarr Camara

Communications Director, GFF

Since they got to Mauritius for the final 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Seychelles, the Scorpions didn’t train. Uncertainties surrounded the situation that the game might not be played due to the unpaid bonuses from wins against Kenya and Burundi in September. This is not the ideal preparation for any national team, but what could have been a disaster became the biggest night in Gambian football history. From the first kick, the game’s spirit ignited. Passion flowed from every Gambian, creating a symphony of cheers even if thousands of miles away, from every Gambian household across the globe. From Adama Sidibeh’s second-minute opener, every pass and every one of the seven goals made history. In the final analysis, this night will echo through generations, forever in every Gambian heart.

Since making our first international football appearance in a 2-1 friendly win over Sierra Leone on February 9, 1953, in Banjul, the Scorpions’ biggest win was a 6-0 thrashing of Lesotho. This happened on 13th October 2002, at the Independence Stadium in Bakau. It was part of the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. In a three-team group that also included Senegal, it was the only match they won that campaign. But on October 14, 2025, 23 years and one day later, they broke that record with a stunning defeat of Seychelles. It would also be remembered as the game where Abdoulie Manneh scored three goals in his first competitive appearance for The Gambia. Adama Sidibeh and Musa Barrow each scored two goals. The Scorpions demolished the Pirates 7-0. Manneh’s hat-trick was the first for a Gambian player in AFCON and World Cup matches.

Johnathan McKinstry’s team scored the most in African qualifiers, with 27 goals. That’s two more than the Ivory Coast. Among those, there were 10 different goal scorers. Musa Barrow led with seven goals, doubling his entire Gambia tally before this qualifier. He scored two goals against The Pirates, surpassing Assan Ceesay to become the Scorpions’ top scorer, now with 14 goals. Yankuba Minteh and Adama Sidibeh each scored two goals. Yaya Bojang came in to replace his Odense teammate James Gomez in the 77th minute. He became the 25th player to debut under McKinstry in his 15 months in charge. Despite the failure to secure a World Cup ticket, this was The Gambia’s best World Cup qualification campaign.

Many Gambians think the opening two match days were the key to the Scorpions not qualifying for the World Cup. They began with a 3-2 loss to Burundi, followed by a 2-0 defeat to Cote d’Ivoire. Some believe that four points were lost in those matches, which could have made us a top-four runner-up for the playoffs. The Scorpions got back on track with a 5-1 win over Seychelles, marking McKinstry’s first game in charge. After a tough 3-2 loss to Gabon, under controversial circumstances, bouncing back from three defeats in four matches was always going to be a tall order. In March, it squandered a two-goal lead, drawing 3-3 with Kenya, including a 96th-minute equalizer. They also dominated the Elephants in Abidjan but lost 1-0. Two wins over Kenya and Burundi last month re-energised the team. Looking back at those opening matches, we lost eight points. Those could have brought us to 18 points before the final round of matches.

If that had been the case, The Gambia likely wouldn’t have lost to Gabon in that thrilling seven-goal match. Yet, wishing doesn’t change the reality. Many positives came from this World Cup campaign as we head into the 2027 AFCON qualifiers next year. The McKinstry project is thriving. The team has four wins in the last six matches. They also secured two World Cup qualification wins on the bounce in September, the first of its kind. His attacking style, which fans and players have wanted for years, is paying off. The young defense will learn from its mistakes, especially in the game against Gabon. If he can fix the defensive leaks, qualification for the PAMOJA tournament in a couple of years is possible. Or, as he puts it this morning, in a tongue-in-cheek manner, maybe we should skip training two days before matches to always win 7-0.