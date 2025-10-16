spot_img
Sports

Bosco-Sam FC wins URR academy tournament

A-12 team grassroots football tournament featuring Under- 17 academy teams from across the Upper River region ended on Sunday with Bosco-Sam Basse-nding taking the title.

Organised by the regional academy football association, the tournament was sponsored by Mansa AN Sumareh, a prominent grassroots football patron.

In the final, Bosco-Sam and opponent Las Palmas of Basse played a one- all draw in regulation time compelling the referee to introduce penalties.

In an exciting and gripping tie breaker, the shootout lasted a lifetime with 13 shots fired.

In the end, Bosco- Sam carried the day 7-6 much to the jubilation of its fans. The finalists and individual players were decorated with medals with cash prizes shared between the champions, (D20K) runners up, (D10K) and the third place finisher, Bena-Basse (D5K). Tournament facilitator Ebou Bah thanked the sponsor Mansa AN Sumareh, the organising committee led by Alieu Koma, teams and players who made the tournament a great success.

