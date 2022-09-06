New Chinese ambassador presents letter of credence

The new ambassador of China to The Gambia, Mr Liu Jin, on Friday, presented a copy of his letter of credence to Dr Mamadou Tangara, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad.

Ambassador Liu spoke highly of Sino-Gambian relation,saying that the two countries have developed profound political mutual trust, achieved fruitful outcomes in pragmatic cooperation, expanded people-to-people exchanges, and maintained close cooperation on international and regional affairs.

Ambassador Jin stated: “China appreciates The Gambia’s adherence to the one-China principle and is ready to work with The Gambia to expand exchanges and cooperation in various fields under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, jointly make contribution to the building of China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era and jointly defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. As the new Chinese ambassador to The Gambia, I will exchange views with the Gambian government and friends to expand cooperation between the two countries and bring more benefits to the two peoples.”

Foreign Minister Tangara warmly welcomed Ambassador Liu and expressed his willingness to support him in his duties, saying that the Gambian government attaches great importance to the friendship with China, firmly adheres to the one-China policy, and is deeply grateful for the selfless assistance given by China to The Gambia. China is the key force in upholding multilateralism and China’s development is a blessing for developing countries. The Gambia is willing to deepen cooperation with China in various fields, strengthen coordination on international and regional affairs, so as to consolidate the development of relations between the two countries.”