NEW COACH SOUGHT FOR NATIONAL WOMEN’S TEAM

Following departure of Bom and Co.

The Gambia Football Federation GFF Technical Department is looking for a new coach for the female national team.

A statement published in the Federation’s Facebook said, a new coach, once found, will be expected to guide and qualify the women’s national team of the Gambia to regional and continental competitions and that applications would close on Friday.

The statement did not mention anything about the fate of coach Mariama Bom Sowe.

However, The Standard have learnt that Bom and her entire technical staff have parted ways with the Federation since over one month ago by mutual consent.