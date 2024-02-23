NEW CRICKET LEADERS ELECTED 

- Advertisement -

Three months after the demise of Gambian cricket legend and president Johnny Gomez, the Gambia Cricket Association has conducted a congress to elect a new president and other officials to form a new executive committee.

According to the National Sports Council NSC, the new president is veteran international and all-rounder Malamin (Faraba) Fofana. He will work with former national team captain Prince Johnson as first vice president and former international all-rounder and first Gambian international umpire Edmond Shonubi as second vice president.

Other positions are follows: Ebrima Darboe secretary general, Mary Rose Manga assistant secretary, George Greywoode treasurer and John Kwokwori as auditor.

Three others, Mbye Dumbuya, Basiru Jaye, and Isatou Drammeh are co-opted members.