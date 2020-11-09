25 C
City of Banjul
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Sports

NEW DATE FOR WAFU U-20 …Playoff to CAF U-20 opens in Thies on Nov.20

27
The West African Football Union, WAFU Zone A, will stage its Under 20 championship from November 20 to 29 in Thies Senegal, a new statement from the regional body stated over the weekend. The tourney, which will also be used for teams in the zone to compete for a place in African Under 20 championship, could not go ahead on the initial schedule date, November 7.

The release from Wafu also contained the groupings and fixtures of the tourney. The Gambia, who won the cup in 2018, will play host Senegal and Sierra Leone. The young Scorpions will play Senegal on November 22 and Sierra Leone on November 24, with Liberia not showing. The top two winners from the group will advance to the quarter-final. The other group contains Mali, Mauritania, Guinea Bissau and Guinea Conakry.

Only the winner of the tournament will make it to the African Under 20 championship in 2021. However, if Mauritania wins the cup, then the runner up will take the spot because Mauritania is the host of the 2021 Caf under -20 championships.

Join The Conversation

