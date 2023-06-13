Newcastle confirm Minteh, 18, as first summer transfer in £6m deal… but he won’t play for Toon next season

Newcastle made Gambian starlet Yankuba Minteh their first signing of the summer – before sending him straight on loan to Feyenoord.

Toon paid Danish club OB Odense around £6million for the young forward, who bagged four goals and six assists last season.

Minteh, 18, will spend next season in Holland with newly-crowned champions Feyenoord before fighting for a place in Eddie Howe’s squad.

And Newcastle director of football Dan Ashworth said: “We are very pleased to be bringing a player with Yankuba’s high potential to Newcastle United.

“He has done extremely well in his first full season in Denmark, and he has a promising career ahead of him.

“We look forward to working with him in this exciting phase of his development, and we’re excited to see how he performs at Feyenoord, a club that also has a strong development record of its own.

“As well as supporting the first team with players for the here and now, we have a clear philosophy to invest in emerging talent and we want to provide a player pathway that will help to build and sustain long-term success.”

Minteh is yet to win a cap for Gambia but received a first call-up in November.

He started his career at Steve Biko FC back home before moving to Denmark last July.

The Sun