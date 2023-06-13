AL MARKHIYA SPEAKS ON NEW SIGNING YUSUPHA NJIE

Al Markhiya SC said in signing Gambian striker Yususpha Njie, the club is seeking to strengthen its ranks with a number of professional players in coordination with its technical staff.

The club on Friday announced the signing of Gambian international striker for two seasons.

“Our club seeks to reinforce the team’s ranks after signing with English coach Anthony Hudson and Gambian striker Yusupha Njie,” a statement by the club read.

Son of famed Gambian footballer Biri Biri, Njie joins the Qatari pitch coming from Portuguese Boavista FC until 2025 with the option to renew for another season.

The 29-year-old has experience in several countries as he’s played for Morocco’s Fath Union Sport before playing for Portuguese Boavista, scoring four goals in 17 appearances.

After prevailing in the Moroccan Cup with FUS in 2014, the Gambian striker edged the team to their first-ever league title in 2015–16.

Internationally Njie has had a similar impact on his national side as the footballer played in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, the first continental appearance, where they made a quarter-final loss to Cameroon, the ultimate victors of the tournament. Njie was represented by Gambian Goodwill Sports Ambassador Tijan Jiateh.

“We congratulate our Head of African football, Mr Tijan Jaiteh for the successful transfer of Gambian football player Yusupha from a first league Portuguese club to Qatari first league club Al Marhhiya”, IKAR Sports Group CEO Mario Deil said on Instagram yesterday.

Speaking from Qatar where he witnessed the signing, Ambassador Jaiteh said.” This is good for Gambia as Yusupha is a pride to his nation just like his father. I have no doubt that he will continue to prove himself”.

Alongside Njie, French center-back Naby Sarr joins Al Markhiya SC for two seasons, coming from the English club Reading.

The son of the Senegalese footballer Boubacar Sarr, Naby had a flourishing club career, specifically with Huddersfield Town Association nailing seven goals in 59 appearances.