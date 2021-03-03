22 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Ngir Gambia gives D478,474 to GRCS to support Covid-19 response efforts

36
unit
By Olimatou Coker

Ngir Gambia has on Friday handed over 478,474 dalasis grant awarded to The Gambia Red Cross Society (GRCS) meant to support Covid-19 response efforts in The Gambia.

The grant provides bicycles, PPE kits, mobile phones, airtime bundles to equip 50 community surveillance and contact tracing volunteers who will perform work that is critical to reducing the rate of Covid-19 transmission and assisting affected households and first responders.

Speaking, Mrs. Haddy Dandeh Jabbie, said this award recognizes the outstanding leadership of the GRCS in its response to the Covid-19 pandemic and complements the critical efforts underway to reduce Covid-19 transmission.

Mrs. Dandeh Jabbie went on to say that Ngir Gambia is a collective of individuals with experience from medical, health, and other sectors who have resolved to support Covid-19 response efforts and initiatives for better health in The Gambia.

She added that the grant funds will be used to amplify risk and prevention messaging, increase adherence to public health advice, and reduce stigma through community engagement and the use of effective communication tools and media programs.

“This grant is made possible due to the generosity of Gambians and friends of The Gambia who wish to extend their support during this unprecedented crisis. Ngir Gambia takes this opportunity to thank its donors, supporters, and advisors,” she explained.

Also Speaking,  Mr. Alasane Senghore, Secretary-General of GRCS, thanked Ngir Gambia for this huge donation.

According to him, this is not the first time Ngir Gambia is supporting GRCS.

“The funds will be used for purposes to support covid risk communication and community engagement and helping them to have an outreach that will get to the hardest reach communities in the country”.

He said it is also going to help them protect their own volunteers who are going to be within other communities and the time will help them quickly.

He called on the general public to respect the preventive measures by the MoH in the fight against Covid.

