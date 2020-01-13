Nobles shares 2020 plans, musical tour, hurdles, Money Empire partnership and many more…

With Patience Loum

Gambia’s sweethearts and Afropop musicians, Nobles, have shared their plans for 2020 and also discussed challenges faced by the Gambia music industry.

The boyband recently toured Senegal, Nigeria, and Guinea Bissau and highlighted the hurdles and challenges they faced in these countries trying to fit in their musical arenas as most of the people in these countries do not know much about Gambian music.

According to them, countries especially Nigeria are hard nuts to crack as they rate Naija music and their artistes. Nobles called on Gambians to do the same. The stars talked about how “protected” Nigerian music is and said The Gambia should do the same.

The group said they are ready to disrupt The Gambia with three albums already on their way! Three albums with an expected catalogue of 28 recorded songs! One of the albums will be launched this summer.

There will be filled-up concert shows, musical collaborations, album launchings, international performances, and much more! 2020 already looks lit for the group! And for those of you who are wondering where the group has been for the past year, Nobles has been involved in collabos with Iyanya and Roundatrax label in Nigeria, and also concert performances with Wizkid and Burnaboy.

Nobles is an Afropop group formed in Nema Kunku, The Gambia in 2013. The members are Aya, TBerry and Chemi. This group of singers, songwriters and rappers began in Nema Kunku Jola Kunda, a community in the West Coast Region of The Gambia.