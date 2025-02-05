Nominations in Massembeh Ward by-election start today

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Nominations for the Massembeh Ward area council by-election opens today at the Mansa Konko office of the Independent Electoral Commission.

According to the IEC, only the United Democratic Party and the National People’s Party candidates have collected nomination forms and are scheduled to file their papers starting today.

According to the schedule, the NPP candidate will file nominations today between 8am and 4pm, while the UDP will nominate its candidate tomorrow. The parties also have Friday and Saturday respectively to make any correction they may intend to do in their paperwork.

The NPP candidate for the by-election is Mr Lamin Jarjue from Massembeh while the UDP selected Bakary Jarjue, also from the same village. The ward comprises three major settlements, Kolior, Jomari and Massembeh. The by-election is called after the demise of Bakary Cheren Korita who was elected on a UDP ticket.