Standard editor, 33 others on migration training at Kofi Annan Institute

- Advertisement -

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), in partnership with the Switzerland Secretariat for Migration commenced a rigorous migration management course for 34 participants from ten countries, including The Gambia.

Held at the KAIPTC in Accra, Ghana, the course is hosted under the Migration Management Course platform developed by Swiss State Secretariat for Migration and the Kofi Annan Centre in 2023 for migration practitioners to discuss migration, its challenges and the way forward. It also focused on developing action plans and policies to effectively manage migration processes. The course aims at equipping participants with the knowledge, tools, and skills to contribute to and improve migration policies and migration management.



This year’s course, which is the third, draws participants from The Gambia including our news editor Omar Bah, Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Benin, Senegal, Switzerland, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Guinea Bissau and the African Union.

The Swiss Ambassador to Ghana Seimone Giger said the course offers opportunities to design regional solutions and encourage regional and international corporation.

“Since International migration at least involved two countries and not any one country can address the issue on its own,” she said.

Ambassador Giger added that Switzerland is committed to a global approach to migration based on partnership and cooperation involving the countries of origin, transit and destination.

“We are now extending that support to the areas of migration, and we are very pleased to be part of this comprehensive course on migration management in the West Africa region. The course will allow participants to take an in-depth look at the various facets of migration from a regional perspective,” she said.

Migration, she added, is a multifaceted and diverse phenomenon.

“It has different causes as well as consequences.”

The commandant at KAIPTC, Major Gen Richard Addo Gyane, said Africa continues to witness changing patterns of migration, a phenomenon that has become both dynamic and extremely complex.