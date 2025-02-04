2 Logic Sports Academy players off to Jordan

- Advertisement -

At a ground breaking signing ceremony held at Bakadaji Hotel Saturday, Logic Sports Academy’s young prodigal players Alagie Ceesay and Alagie Secka completed arrangement to travel to New English School in Jordan on Monday with their parents. The two youngsters will continue their football and educational journey following Logic Sports partnership with the school.

In an interview, Minyan Jobe the chairman of Logic Sports expressed delight over the partnership, saying it will bring enormous benefits for the players and their parents.

Jobe also discussed the significance steps the two players are taking towards their future careers and many more.

Maget Cham, a parent spoke of her excitement about the opportunity presented to the two players.

Legendary Gambian sports icon and former Real De Banjul Coach Bai Malleh Wadda, encouraged the two players to be respectful and be ambassadors of The Gambia during

Head Coach Vincent C. Hope of Logic Sports Academy spoke at the signing ceremony, expressing optimism that the two players will excel in their future careers.

Source: Dembajang Media