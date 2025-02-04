FK BODØ/GLIMT, JAITEH ACADEMY PARTNERSHIP STARTS

- Advertisement -

The five-year partnership deal between Norwegian top flight FK Bodø/Glimt and the Tijan Jaiteh football academy officially commenced with the provision of top-class Puma football equipment to the Gambian team last week.

Founded by former Gambia international Tijan Jaiteh, the academy and its Norwegian partners agree to work in scouting, developing and giving opportunity to talented young players from The Gambia as well as exchanging capacity building expertise and techniques.

The items include brand new Puma match, training, and camping jerseys, boots, bags, tactic boards, goalkeeper gloves, tracksuits and balls. Commenting on this, Jaiteh who is also a Goodwill sports ambassador for The Gambia, said the partnership with the Norwegian club will open chances for young Gambians with talent in football. :The Tijan Jaiteh Academy is open to all Gambians and the object of this partnership is to recruit, train and give opportunity to all talented Gambian footballers to excel,” Jaiteh said. He expressed gratitude to President Barrow and Sports Minister Bakary Badjie as well as all government and private institutions for supporting his work.

Puma partnership

Meanwhile, Ambassador Jaiteh has also signed a lucrative five-year partnership deal with global sportswear giant Puma.

The deal marks a significant milestone in Gambian sports, further solidifying Jaiteh’s influence beyond the pitch.

Jaiteh, who previously captained The Gambia national team and had a successful club career in Europe and Asia, has been actively involved in sports development since retiring.

Appointed by President Barrow as Goodwill Sports Ambassador, Jaiteh has played a crucial role in promoting youth football and advocating for better infrastructure in the country.

Speaking about the partnership, Jaiteh expressed his excitement, saying: “This collaboration with Puma is not just about me; it’s about opening doors for young Gambian athletes. Puma’s support will help us elevate sports development in the country.”

The agreement is expected to see Jaiteh represent Puma in various capacities, including mentorship programs, grassroots initiatives, and promotional campaigns.

This move also aligns with Puma’s vision of supporting African sports and talent development.

With this partnership, Jaiteh joins an elite group of African sports figures associated with Puma, further boosting The Gambia’s visibility on the international stage.